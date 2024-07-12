© 2024
Let's Talk

"Nobody Handed Me Anything": Black Love, Leadership, and Authenticity with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published July 12, 2024 at 10:39 AM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts talks with Kumari Ghafoor-Davis, who describes herself as a social worker, wife, and mother, to talk about her journey to a space of leadership, love, and positivity. She emphasizes the importance of believing that you are worthy and can have it all.

Kumari talks about the idea that Black love and leadership are revolutionary, and the idea that white-dominant culture and oppression are being perpetuated if they're not being dismantled. Overall, Kumari pushes the value of loving on each other.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 7/11/24)

Tags
Let's Talk Kumari Ghafoor-Davisloveself-loveLeadershipanti-Blackness
Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
See stories by Hasshan Batts
