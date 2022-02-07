137th Legislative District

-
Days after dropping her bid for the state house of representatives due to redistricting, Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski has announced that she will be seeking a seat in the State Senate instead. WDIY’s Mike Flynn has more.
