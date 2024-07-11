© 2024
Your Financial Choices

Market Review with Bill Henderson | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published July 11, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Siebert sits down with Bill Henderson, Chief Investment Officer at Valley National Financial Advisors, to talk about the state of the market. They look at what experts predicted and where we actually are, bond prices and values, consumer sentiment, and more, and Bill gives his prediction for the coming six months. Listener questions are also accepted.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/10/24)

Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
