Financial Freedom: What Does It Mean? | Your Financial Choices

By Laurie Siebert
Published July 4, 2024 at 10:05 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Siebert talks about financial freedom, what it can mean to different people, and how to accomplish it. She references the articles "How to Reach Financial Freedom: 12 Habits to Get You There" by Matt Danielsson, and "10 Financial Rules of Thumb You Don't Have to Follow" by Emelia Fredlick.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/3/24)

Laurie Siebert
Laurie hosts WDIY's weekly financial call-in show, Your Financial Choices, every Wednesday at 6 PM. She is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ professional, Accredited Estate Planner, Registered Representative, Independent Adviser Representative, and Senior Vice President of Valley National Financial Advisors.
