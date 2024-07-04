Financial Freedom: What Does It Mean? | Your Financial Choices

On this episode, Laurie Siebert talks about financial freedom, what it can mean to different people, and how to accomplish it. She references the articles "How to Reach Financial Freedom: 12 Habits to Get You There" by Matt Danielsson, and "10 Financial Rules of Thumb You Don't Have to Follow" by Emelia Fredlick.

Tune in to Your Financial Choices every Wednesday from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/3/24)