WDIY Headlines
Young Valley Leaders

Assuming Positive Intent with Maggie Walters | Young Valley Leaders

By Louis Holzman
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:38 PM EDT

This episode's young leader emphasizes the importance of making positive connections wherever you can.

On this episode, Louis Holzman talks with Maggie Walters, Director of Community Relations for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley, about her various involvements stretching across the entire Lehigh Valley. They discuss her journey to Philadelphia for college and why she decided to return home to start a career.

Maggie talks about the work of the United Way to do the greatest good possible with their funds, their Emerging Leaders Program, and the value of keeping yourself open to new opportunities and connections.

Young Valley Leaders brings you monthly discussions with the Lehigh Valley's upcoming movers and shakers, the young leaders making it happen for themselves and their community. New episodes air live the second Monday of the month at 6:30 PM following At the Movies.

(Original air-date: 8/2/24)

Louis Holzman
Louis Holzman is the host of Young Valley Leaders on WDIY.
See stories by Louis Holzman
