WDIY Headlines
You Bet Your Garden

Bagworms: The Pest You Didn't Know You Have | You Bet Your Garden

By Mike McGrath
Published March 28, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike McGrath reveals that those weird looking pinecones on your plants may actually be destructive pests in disguise. Plus, the importance of admiring the simple beauty of your surroundings with author Thor Hanson, and your admirable phone calls!

To submit a question and possibly be featured as a caller, send your question and phone number to youbetyourgarden1@gmail.com.

You Bet Your Garden® is an hour of "chemical-free horticultural hijinks" with ‘fiercely organic’ advice for gardeners. Tune in every Friday at 6pm following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/28/25)

Tags
You Bet Your Garden Thor HansonGardening
Mike McGrath
Mike is host of the nationally syndicated weekly public radio show You Bet Your Garden, an hour of “chemical-free horticultural hijinks.”
Mike McGrath
