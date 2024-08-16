"Anything Is Possible If You Believe" with David Robertson | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with David Robertson, founder of Joshway, which he created in honor of his brother Josh after his battle with addiction. David talks about his experience helping young people find their paths and the inspiration he gains from them.

David talks about the importance of providing a light to the next generation, the resources Joshway provides to youth, and his goal of keeping Josh alive through the mission.

More information about Joshway can be found on their LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/15/24)

