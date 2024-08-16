© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
YANA LV logo
YANA LV

"Anything Is Possible If You Believe" with David Robertson | YANA LV

By Diya Sharma,
Brannagh Breslin
Published August 16, 2024 at 12:49 PM EDT

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya sit down with David Robertson, founder of Joshway, which he created in honor of his brother Josh after his battle with addiction. David talks about his experience helping young people find their paths and the inspiration he gains from them.

David talks about the importance of providing a light to the next generation, the resources Joshway provides to youth, and his goal of keeping Josh alive through the mission.

More information about Joshway can be found on their LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/15/24)

Tags
YANA LV David RobertsonJoshwayYouthMental HealthLehigh Valley
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
See stories by Diya Sharma
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
See stories by Brannagh Breslin
Related Content