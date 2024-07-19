"I Am Living Proof of the Power of Poetry" with Carlos Andres Gomez | YANA LV

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya welcome Carlos Andres Gomez, a poet from New York City who writes about his experiences with family, oppression, masculinity, and more. They talk about his inspiration for taking on these topics and how living in New York City shaped his writing and identity.

Carlos discusses his struggle with feeling caught between different identities and how sharing feelings like these can be an anecdote for loneliness. Overall, Carlos promotes the idea that the best way to kill a monster is by turning the lights on.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/18/24)