Spreading Positivity and Pride with Jae Galgano | YANA LV

By Brannagh Breslin,
Diya Sharma
Published June 21, 2024 at 11:12 AM EDT

On this episode of YANA LV, Brannagh and Diya talk with Jae Galgano about his experience being a member of the LGBTQ+ community. He explains misconceptions about the community and the difficulties many people face while growing up in unsupportive environments.

Jae also discusses the importance of educating those who want to learn, and of doing it in a kind and understanding way, as well as the pros and cons of social media and growing exposure to these topics.

YANA LV — You Are Not Alone, Lehigh Valley — with Youth Media Program hosts Brannagh Breslin and Diya Sharma, discusses topics related to mental health and seeks to foster a supportive community. Tune in on the third Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/20/24)

Tags
YANA LV Jae GalganoLGBTQIA+PRIDE MonthEducationLGBTQ+ Healthcare
Brannagh Breslin
Brannagh is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is a junior who is currently attending school in Bethlehem, PA.
Diya Sharma
Diya is the co-host of YANA LV, WDIY's Youth Media Program show focused on mental health. She is an 11th-grade student at Moravian Academy.
