WDIY Studio Session: Mark Cosgrove and Peter Lorch

By Tom Druckenmiller
Published October 3, 2025 at 8:18 PM EDT
Mark Cosgrove (left) and Peter Lorch (right) perform in the WDIY on-air studio.
1 of 2  — IMG_0286.JPG
Mark Cosgrove (left) and Peter Lorch (right) perform in the WDIY on-air studio.
Mark Cosgrove (left) and Peter Lorch (right) perform in the WDIY on-air studio.
2 of 2  — IMG_0283.JPG
Mark Cosgrove (left) and Peter Lorch (right) perform in the WDIY on-air studio.

Doylestown-based champion flatpicking guitarist Mark Cosgrove along with fellow guitarist Peter Lorch join host Tom Druckenmiller in the studio to pick tunes and talk about Mark Cosgrove & Good Medicine's performance at Clay on Main's Half Moon Cafe in Oley, PA on October 3, 2025.

(Original air-date: 10/1/2025)

Tom Druckenmiller
Tom has been a radio host since 1989. He began programming Classical Music with the LVCBA at WMUH-FM the radio station at Muhlenberg College.
