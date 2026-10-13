"This Business Can Endure" with Chris Martin of C.F. Martin & Co. | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Chris Martin IV, the sixth generation to lead C.F. Martin & Co., the legendary guitar company located locally in Nazareth, PA. Chris shares how he found a passion for the family business despite spending most of his early years separated from it.

From the fear he felt when he first took over the company to his work to restructure the hierarchy and MTV's role in saving the business, Chris shares a story that combines preserving history and pushing for change. Plus, the fun celebrity encounters along the way, and the future of C.F. Martin & Co.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/13/26)

