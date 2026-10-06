"Community Matters" with Capital Blue Cross' Vicki Doule | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Vicki Doule, Executive Vice President of Community Impact and Market Development at Capital Blue Cross. Vicki shares her career story, which features a series of pivots that eventually led her to a role driven by community.

Vicki shares her experience growing both professionally and personally through her career journey and the profoundly human aspect of the healthcare industry. Plus, what success looked like at 25 and what it looks like now.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 10/6/26)

