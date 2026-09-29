Saving a Piece of History with Hotel Bethlehem's Bruce Haines | Trailblazers
On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Bruce Haines, Managing Partner at Historic Hotel Bethlehem, to explore how his path led him to Lehigh University, U.S. Steel, and eventually to a major role in saving one of Bethlehem's most beloved landmarks.
Bruce gives a glimpse of his younger self, from his experience in ROTC to the single conversation that changed his trajectory. Plus, what's earned Hotel Bethlehem six consecutive titles as America's Best Hotel/Resort, and the community partnership tied into everything they do.
Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.
(Original air-date: 9/29/26)