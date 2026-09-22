"Change Doesn't Slow Me Down" with HNL Lab Medicine's Martin Till | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Martin Till, CEO of HNL Lab Medicine, to explore how his upbringing shaped his ambition and his winding career built his comfort with change and pivots.

Martin shares how he found his way to Easton, leading the Express Times through a period of rapid and significant change, before ultimately finding his way to his current role. He takes listeners behind the curtain of the company's work and discusses where healthcare is heading amidst improving technology.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/22/26)

