"The Window Is Always Open" with John Marzano | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes author John Marzano, better known by his pen name J A Marz, to explore his pivot from healthcare strategist to fiction writer. John shares the early experiences that are still alive in him today and the family connections included in the stories he writes.

They explore the importance of connecting with the people consuming your work and what it feels like to creatively expose yourself, as well as the draw of Italian culture that encouraged John to set his trilogy there.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 9/15/26)

