"Point Your Toes" with ArtSkills' Michele Demsky | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Michele Demsky, President and CEO of ArtSkills, a family-owned company that began in the Lehigh Valley and is now on the national stage.

Michelle talks about her and her husband's journey to owning ArtSkills and what it looks like to have a personal and professional relationship, as well as the impact of her parents on her success and leadership philosophy.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 5/5/26)

