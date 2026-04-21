Motivation in States of Uncertainty with Nurture Nature Center's Rachel Hogan | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Rachel Hogan, Executive Director of the Nurture Nature Center, an education center sparked by major Easton floods in the early 2000s that's now become a hub for so much more information, art, and culture.

Rachel talks about the obstacles that come with building something entirely new and how community partnerships and a strong team make it possible. Plus, the interesting lessons that come with working with college students and what she's most proud of and excited for.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 4/21/26)

