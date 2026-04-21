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Motivation in States of Uncertainty with Nurture Nature Center's Rachel Hogan | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:45 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Rachel Hogan, Executive Director of the Nurture Nature Center, an education center sparked by major Easton floods in the early 2000s that's now become a hub for so much more information, art, and culture.

Rachel talks about the obstacles that come with building something entirely new and how community partnerships and a strong team make it possible. Plus, the interesting lessons that come with working with college students and what she's most proud of and excited for.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 4/21/26)

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Trailblazers Rachel HoganNurture Nature CenterEnvironmentEducationCommunityLeadership
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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