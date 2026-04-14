"You Only Learn by Doing It" with GLVR's Cliff Lewis | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Cliff Lewis, President of the Greater Lehigh Valley Realtors, to look at current trends in the real estate industry, from recent growth to the adoption of AI tools in marketing and sales.

Cliff reveals what collaboration looks like in the industry and how he's navigated obstacles and shifts throughout his career, as well as the idea that leadership and success can mean so much more than how many homes you sell.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 4/14/26)

