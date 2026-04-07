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Trailblazers

Leading with Kindness with Baum School of Art's Shannon Fugate | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford is joined by Shannon Fugate, Executive Director of the Baum School of Art, to explore what it means to her to lead the school through its centennial year and some of the events they'll hold to celebrate the birthday.

Shannon shares her journey to the position and the leadership lessons and mentors she gained along the way. Plus, what it looks like to balance history and traditions with growth and how the role of community art schools has changed since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 4/7/26)

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Trailblazers Shannon FugateBaum School of ArtArts EducationCommunityCOVID-19
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
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