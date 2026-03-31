"Energy Is What Got Me Here" with the LV Chamber's Tony Iannelli | Trailblazers

On this episode, Melody Bradford welcomes Tony Iannelli, CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, to talk about how passion for community and people guided him to his current role, and what keeps him energized to support this region.

Tony talks about the care, loyalty, and strength he hopes his team sees him leading with and the importance of collaboration and mentorship, and how his idea of success has changed over the years.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/31/26)

