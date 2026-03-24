© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🛠️ We are currently experiencing sound quality issues with WDIY's broadcast signal. We are working to address the issues now and appreciate your patience. 🛠️
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

"I'm Good at Finding the Answer" with Skyline Investment Group's Brian Bartee | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:07 PM EDT

On this episode, Melody Bradford sits down with Brian Bartee, Managing Partner at Skyline Investment Group, the company in charge of redeveloping the Dixie Cup Factory. Brian shares his journey from personal shopper to large-scale development and why the Lehigh Valley market drew him in.

Brian gives updates on where the Dixie Cup project currently stands and his vision for its future, and explores how the completed product can have major positive impacts for the area.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 3/24/26)

Tags
Trailblazers Brian BarteeSkyline Investment GroupDixie Cup FactoryRedevelopmentEconomic Development
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
See stories by Melody Bradford
Related Content