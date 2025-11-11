© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Trailblazers

Service, Courage, and Heart with County Executive Elect Tara Zrinski | Trailblazers

By Melody Bradford
Published November 11, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST

On this episode, Melody Bradford talks with Tara Zrinski, the newly-elected Northampton County Executive, about her journey to public office. She talks about the women in her family that inspired her and how Buddhist principles have guided her.

Tara talks about the need for more women in local government, and how it feels to be the first woman ever elected to the Northampton County Executive seat, as well as her priorities going into the role.

Trailblazers explores the inspiring journeys of entrepreneurs and industry leaders who are redefining success and making a lasting impact on our community. Catch Trailblazers every Tuesday at 6:30 pm.

(Original air-date: 11/11/25)

Trailblazers Tara ZrinskiNorthampton County Executivelocal governmentWomen
Melody Bradford
Melody Bradford is the host of Trailblazers, WDIY's weekly video podcast. She joined the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association in 2024. She is a Relationship Manager for Members 1st Federal Credit Union.
