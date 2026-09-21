"Come for Bikes, Stay for Relationships" with Kim Schaffer and Adonis Cannon | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, are joined by Kim Schaffer and Adonis Cannon of Community Bike Works, an organization teaching young people life lessons through bicycles.

The group discusses how Community Bike Works' programming doesn't just build more than just mechanical skills; it fosters confidence, belonging, and leadership. From what keeps people like Adonis coming back after participating in the program to the youth-led advocacy they support, the conversation looks into how something as simple as a bike can become so much more.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 9/21/26)

