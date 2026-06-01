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The Inside Dish

"Everything Goes Back Out" with Brian Bruno | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published June 1, 2026 at 4:27 PM EDT

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Brian Bruno, co-owner of Apple Ridge Farm, an artisan sourdough bakery and diversified farm guided by sustainability—from wood-fired ovens to pasture-raised animals that mow the fence lines.

Brian talks about their heirloom vegetables and root crops that feed a thriving fermentation business and the composting system that's allowed them to avoid purchasing soil inputs. He reflects on the evolving relationship between consumers and local producers.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 6/1/26)

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The Inside Dish Brian BrunoApple Ridge FarmsustainabilityFarmingagriculture
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
See stories by Michael Drabenstott
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