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The Inside Dish

Nourishing Those Who Nourish Us with Laura Fay and Elaine Zelker | The Inside Dish

By Shane McGee
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:52 PM EDT

On this episode, Shane McGee welcomes Laura Fay of Chefs Cycle and Elaine Zelker of Yes, Chef! Behind the Apron to explore the culture of giving back within the food and hospitality industry. Laura and Elaine share more about the causes they support and why they support them.

The group discusses the importance of joining together as a group to stand behind a cause like child hunger or mental health and why giving back seems to be engrained in people working in food.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 5/4/26)

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The Inside Dish Laura FayElaine ZelkerhospitalityFoodCommunity
Shane McGee
Shane McGee is a rotating host of The Inside Dish. He is also on the Board of Directors of the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association. He currently serves as Treasurer.
See stories by Shane McGee
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