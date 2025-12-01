"We Grow Lives" with Kathleen Fields | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott sits down with Kathleen Fields of Flint Hill Farm, a multifaceted agricultural education facility in Coopersburg. Kathleen shares some of the land's history and the types of agriculture they pursue.

They also explore Flint Hill Farm's educational programming and how it opens the eyes of young people to the sources of their food.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 12/1/25)

