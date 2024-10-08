Catering to Every Avenue of Health with Rebekah Doyle | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Heidi Stahl welcomes Rebekah Doyle, owner of Cafe 23, to talk about the restaurant's brand new Emmaus location serving up foods that feel healthy but satisfying. She shares her inspiration for both the restaurant itself and the name.

Rebekah also reveals some of the secrets for her healthy but delicious recipes, talks about the cafe's food truck lovingly known as The Brunch Box, and where people can find her and the menu items they're looking for.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/7/24)