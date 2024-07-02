"There's No Bubble Gum and Duct Tape Here" with Steven Zanders | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Mike Drabenstott is joined by Steven Zanders, owner of Sage Alley Brewery, to talk about his long journey through the food industry and how it brought him to owning his own brewery.

Steven talks about the delicious food and drink menu available at the brewery, why Coopersburg is becoming an ideal location for new businesses, and his goal of one day welcoming Matthew McConaughey to the brewery.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)