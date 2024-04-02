© 2024
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

A Fresh, Exciting, and Must-Try Menu with Lisa Dayoub | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published April 2, 2024 at 10:54 AM EDT

On this episode, Heidi Stahl sits down with Lisa Dayoub of Maza Middle Eastern in Whitehall to talk about what inspired her to start a restaurant with hand-made food with bold and articulated flavors.

Lisa talks about the mouth-watering dishes that make up the menu — with dessert options available as well — and how they combine their passion for food, hospitality, and a positive dining experience.

More information can be found at mazacuisine.com.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 4/1/24)

The Inside Dish Maza Middle EasternLisa DayoubArabic cuisineWhitehallculture
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
