Building a Community On Equal Footing with Tammie Rinker and Dawn Fenner | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott talks with Tammie Rinker and Dawn Fenner from Essentials Cafe, a pay-what-you-can cafe in Bethlehem that's working to welcome every member of the community. They hope that together, everyone can create a space where visitors help to feed each other.

The group talks about the volunteer work that goes into running the cafe and the beautiful community building they can see happening right in front of their eyes.

Those interested in volunteering can visit essentialscafe.org.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/4/24)