Focusing Local with Milissa and Eric Smith | The Inside Dish

On this episode, Michael Drabenstott talks to Milissa and Eric Smith, the owners of Richmond Farm and Brewery, about their journey of creating a special brewery experience in an old barn.

They talk about their process of creating their own brewery, the ins and outs of running the business, and the excitement of being able to bring something fresh to Bangor, with the help of much of the local community.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/1/24)