WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

Bringing a Popular Franchise to the Lehigh Valley with LiuZhang Yu of Kinya Ramen | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published December 5, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST

Heidi Stahl talks to LiuZhang Yu from Kinya Ramen about the location he recently opened in Allentown, adding a popular Japanese franchise to the diverse food scene here in the Lehigh Valley. They unpack the delicious menu full of endless choices.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 12/4/23)

The Inside Dish Kinya RamenFoodJapanese foodAllentownLehigh Valleyrestaurantsramen
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.

