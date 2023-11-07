© 2023
WDIY Headlines
The Inside Dish

Creating Something "Good For the World" with Andrea Rincon | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM EST

The saying that you eat with your eyes first couldn't be more true than at this episode's restaurant.

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Andrea Rincon of Queso at Casa, a cafe bringing a unique menu of raclette to the Lehigh Valley, to talk about the restaurant's delicious and fun food.

They discuss the excitement of presenting a type of dish that isn't widely available in the area, the origin of the idea for the cafe, and the connected store — Casa 401— that values environmentally-savvy fashion.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 11/6/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish Queso at CasaCasa 401cafeAndrea RinconRacletteEnvironmentEastonLehigh Valley
Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
