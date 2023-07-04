© 2023
The Inside Dish

Flagship Brews and Seasonal Spirits: Hop Hill Brewing and Three Little Birds Distillery | The Inside Dish

By Michael Drabenstott
Published July 4, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT

Mike Drabenstott welcomes Greg Smith and Dipesh Chauhan from Hop Hill Brewing Co. in Upper Saucon Township and Three Little Birds Distillery in East Texas.

They talk about some of their flagship beers and signature spirits, the similarities and differences between brewing and distilling as well as what sets them apart in a competitive market for craft brewing in the Lehigh Valley.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 7/3/23)

Michael Drabenstott
Michael Drabenstott is host of The Inside Dish, a monthly program highlighting the exploding Lehigh Valley food and culinary scene. He interviews restaurateurs, artisans and others involved in bringing a unique assortment of foods and beverages to our region.
