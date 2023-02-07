© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TheInsideDish.png
The Inside Dish

A Different Kind of Drinking Experience: Backyard Bar Co.'s Candice Weaver and Brittany Caprista | The Inside Dish

By Heidi Stahl
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST
IMG_0830.JPG
Candice Weaver (left), Heidi Stahl (center) and Brittany Caprista (right)

Heidi Stahl welcomes Candice Weaver and Brittany Caprista from The Backyard Bar Co., a unique mobile bartending service based out of a converted horse trailer. They talk about how the mobile bar operates, the kinds of events The Backyard Bar serves, their favorite drinks, giving back to the community and more.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)

Tags
The Inside Dish The Inside Dish
Heidi Stahl
Heidi joins WDIY as a volunteer and alternating host of The Inside Dish beginning February 2022.
See stories by Heidi Stahl
Related Content