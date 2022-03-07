Getting Spicy with Easton Salsa Company's Art Skrzenski | The Inside Dish

Michael Drabenstott gets spicy as he welcomes Art Skrzenski, founder and owner of the Easton Salsa Company who explains the mysticism surrounding southwest food origins, as well as the art of creating fresh, local salsa and hot sauce recipes available at a variety of Lehigh Valley restaurants and markets.

Catch The Inside Dish the first Monday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM, following All Things Considered, during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 3/7/22)