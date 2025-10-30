© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 We met our goal for the 2025 Fall Membership Drive! Thank you to everyone who contributed. 🤍
WDIY Headlines
The El-Chaar Chronicles

Protecting the Arctic with Alex Shahbazi | The El-Chaar Chronicles

By Karen El-Chaar
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar talks with Alex Shahbazi, Senior Manager of Arctic Programs at Ocean Conservancy, to take a look at the environmental issues being addressed on a geopolitical scale in the Central Arctic Ocean, from fishing to deep sea mining to shipping.

Alex talks about the short and long-term efforts that are being made in the region and how indigenous perspectives are being integrated into the work, as well as why people should care about these issues no matter where they live.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/30/25)

Tags
The El-Chaar Chronicles Alex ShahbaziOcean ConservancyEnvironmentIndigenous peoples
Karen El-Chaar
Karen El-Chaar is a longtime volunteer at WDIY. She is the host of the public affairs program, The El-Chaar Chronicles, where she discusses legal, environmental, and political issues. She is also a rotating host of WDIY music programs WDIY Classics, Jazz Factory, and Swing Sunday.
See stories by Karen El-Chaar
Related Content