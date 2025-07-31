"Marine Resources Belong to All of Us" with Chris Dorsett and Kelsey Lamp | The El-Chaar Chronicles

On this episode, Karen El-Chaar first welcomes Chris Dorsett, Vice President of Conservation at the Ocean Conservancy, to talk about the ocean twilight zone. He explains what it is and why it's important to protect it, and discusses some of the environmental issues being addressed in the Arctic.

Then, Karen El-Chaar talks with Kelsey Lamp, Protect Our Oceans Campaign Director at Environment America, to share more about the issues discussed at the recent United Nations 3rd Ocean Conference. She talks about the work that can be done by state organizations and by everyday people.

The El-Chaar Chronicles looks at topics less talked about in the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air periodically on Thursdays from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/31/25)