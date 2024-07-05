"It Took a Lot of Fine Tuning": Analyzing Cancerous Tissue with Sophie Chen | Teen Scientist

On this episode, Rayna Malhotra welcomes Sophie Chen, a teen from Louisiana who created a machine learning model to more accurately and quickly analyze and identify cancerous tissue during surgery. Using the robust model, surgeons can more easily determine if a tumor is fully removed in order to limit the risk of recurrence and metastasis.

Sophie talks about the process of creating the model and the process of finding mentors, as well as her involvement in science fairs and the benefit of being able to research a wide range of topics.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/4/24)

