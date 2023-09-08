Compassion and Service: The Work and Journeys of Dr. Ranju Gupta and Dr. Allison Jordan | Teen Scientist

Rayna beings by welcoming Dr. Ranju Gupta, a Hematologist, Medical Oncologist, and President-Elect of the Lehigh Valley Health Network Medical Staff to talk about her background, advancements in cancer treatment, and the impact of telemedicine, and advice for anyone looking to pursue a career in medicine.

Then, Rayna speaks with psychiatrist Dr. Allison Jordan about why she chose to pursue a combined residency in internal medicine and psychiatry, her wide range of research and how it has influenced patient care, the intersection between mental health and serious illness, as well as how her breast cancer diagnosis influenced her desire to live healthy.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/7/23)