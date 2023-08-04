© 2023
WDIY Headlines
Teen Scientist

Finding a Treatment for FSHD: The Research Work of Michelle Kagramian | Teen Scientist

By Rayna Malhotra
Published August 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Michelle Kagramian, a young researcher and student at the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science in New Jersey.

MIchelle shares her personal story about living with FSHD, a type of muscular dystrophy, and doing research based on her disability that could be used as a treatment. She also talks about her other research plans, her love of art and photography, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/3/23)

Rayna Malhotra
Rayna Malhotra, host of Teen Scientist on WDIY aims to bring listeners groundbreaking innovation in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, entirely from a teenage perspective. She is a junior at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem and wants to pursue a career in pharmacology research and drug development.
See stories by Rayna Malhotra
