Finding a Treatment for FSHD: The Research Work of Michelle Kagramian | Teen Scientist

Rayna Malhotra welcomes Michelle Kagramian, a young researcher and student at the Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science in New Jersey.

MIchelle shares her personal story about living with FSHD, a type of muscular dystrophy, and doing research based on her disability that could be used as a treatment. She also talks about her other research plans, her love of art and photography, and more.

Teen Scientist with host Rayna Malhotra brings you groundbreaking innovation in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics disciplines - entirely from a teenage perspective. Catch it the first Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 7:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/3/23)