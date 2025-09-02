© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Roots and Resilience

Valuing Where Your Food Came From with Emily Roland and Keri Lasky | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:47 PM EDT
Emily Roland, Market District Manager (left), and Keri Lasky, Assistant Market Manager (right) of the Easton Farmers' Market.
Emily Roland, Market District Manager (left), and Keri Lasky, Assistant Market Manager (right) of the Easton Farmers' Market.

On this episode, Maddie Yang welcomes Emily Roland, Market District Manager, and Keri Lasky, Assistant Market Manager with the Easton Farmers' Market. They share the history of the market, from its early beginnings to its rebirth and its continued perseverance.

Emily and Keri talk about staying true to the market's original mission of providing fresh, nutritious, locally-grown food to the community, while also pursuing goals like sustainability and inclusivity. They explain how the market supports local farmers and economies and talk about how climate change can have major impacts on the market and its vendors.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/2/25)

Tags
Roots and Resilience Emily RolandKeri LaskyEaston Farmer's MarketClimate Changefarmerssustainabilitylocal ingredients
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is a student in WDIY's Youth Media Program. She is the host of <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Environmental Minute&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Environmental Minute</a>, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. She also is a roating host of the limited series for April 2025, <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" data-cms-id="00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Roots and Resilience&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f95030000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f94fb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Roots and Resilience</a>.
See stories by Maddie Yang
Related Content