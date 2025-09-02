Valuing Where Your Food Came From with Emily Roland and Keri Lasky | Roots and Resilience

On this episode, Maddie Yang welcomes Emily Roland, Market District Manager, and Keri Lasky, Assistant Market Manager with the Easton Farmers' Market. They share the history of the market, from its early beginnings to its rebirth and its continued perseverance.

Emily and Keri talk about staying true to the market's original mission of providing fresh, nutritious, locally-grown food to the community, while also pursuing goals like sustainability and inclusivity. They explain how the market supports local farmers and economies and talk about how climate change can have major impacts on the market and its vendors.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future.

