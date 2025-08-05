© 2025
Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Headlines
Roots and Resilience

Nurturing Knowledge with Lauren Fosbenner and Kate Semmens | Roots and Resilience

By Maddie Yang
Published August 5, 2025 at 2:53 PM EDT
Alena Koval
/
Pexels

On this episode, Maddie Yang talks with Kate Semmens and Lauren Fosbenner of the Nurture Nature Center in Easton about their work to educate all members of the community on the state of the environment in our region.

Lauren and Kate talk about the value of integrating science, art, and community in all that they do, the importance of collaboration with community members, and their big areas of focus, including the environmental issue that sparked the organization's creation.

Roots and Resilience celebrates the individuals and communities who are making a difference in the fight for a sustainable future. Catch new episodes the first Tuesday of each month at 6 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/5/25)

Tags
Roots and Resilience Lauren FosbennerKate SemmensNurture Nature CenterEastonflash floodingClimate ChangeEnvironment
Maddie Yang
Maddie Yang is a student in WDIY's Youth Media Program. She is the host of <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1746548062142,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000018a-b348-d8b5-a1da-fb580a9c0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Environmental Minute&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;https://www.wdiy.org/show/environmental-minute&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-a660-d3cc-a5de-a7e2682d0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Environmental Minute</a>, providing listeners a glimpse into the world of environmental sustainability. She also is a roating host of the limited series for April 2025, <a href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" data-cms-id="00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000" data-cms-href="https://www.wdiy.org/show/roots-and-resilience" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017a-4483-d15b-a7fb-4fb7df130000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1744394709469,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-a235-d2e6-ab7f-feb525b30000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;anchorable.showAnchor&quot;:false,&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Roots and Resilience&quot;,&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;attachSourceUrl&quot;:false,&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000195-ed43-dd20-a5ff-ed5febcc0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;a582b839-295b-38ac-8471-6f9eda5f0ffb&quot;},&quot;cms.directory.paths&quot;:[],&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f95030000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000196-2606-d697-a5fe-278f94fb0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Roots and Resilience</a>.
