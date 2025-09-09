"Poetry Has Never Been Dead" with Magnus Mateo | Q:LV

On this episode, Robin Gow sits down with Magnus Mateo, a poet and event organizer who seeks to provide an energy at events that people will want to come back to. They share some of their biggest inspirations and sparks behind their writing.

Robin and Magnus also discuss qualities that make a good event host and some of the challenges and triumphs of bringing the poetry, art, and queer communities together.

Q:LV presents leading-edge conversations about LGBTQIA+ culture and community in the Lehigh Valley and beyond. New episodes air the second Tuesday of every month at 6:00 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 8/12/25)

