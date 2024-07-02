© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Plan Lehigh Valley

"If We're Not All Working Together, We're Falling Apart" with Lori Vargo-Heffner and Geoff Brace | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Margaret McConnell
Published July 2, 2024 at 12:47 PM EDT

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Lori Vargo-Heffner, President of Northampton County Council, and Geoff Brace, Chair of the Lehigh County Commissioners, to look at key county initiatives.

They discuss topics ranging from agriculture to transportation to housing, and how the collaboration between the LVPC and the county governments play a key role in house the Lehigh Valley continues to evolve.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 7/1/24)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Lori Vargo-HeffnerGeoff BraceNorthampton County CouncilLehigh County Board of CommissionersLehigh Valley Planning Commissionlocal government
Margaret McConnell
Margaret McConnell is Executive Director of WDIY. She began her role in February, 2024.
See stories by Margaret McConnell
