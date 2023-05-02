© 2023
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

Dan McCarthy, Tony Iannelli, and the Benefits of Regionalism in a Competitive World | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
PLANLV5-1.png

Greg Capogna, joined by co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, welcome Dan McCarthy, secretary for Lehigh Valley Partnership and Tony Iannelli, President CEO of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce for a conversation about regionalism.

They talk about the Lehigh Valley's place as a region, both in a state and national context, how the Partnership, Chamber and LVPC work to bolster regional cooperation, why having a unified vision is important when applying for federal funding, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 5/1/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley Dan McCarthyTony IannelliregionalismLehigh Valley Partnershipfederal fundingManufacturingGreater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commercecomprehensive planbusinessesLehigh Valley Transportation StudyLehigh Valley Planning CommissionEnvironmental Protection AgencyLehigh ValleyPlan Lehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
