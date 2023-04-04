Ensuring Pedestrian Safety in the Lehigh Valley with Carmen Bell and Christian Martinez | Plan Lehigh Valley

This month's episode of Plan Lehigh Valley is all about pedestrian safety. To discuss this topic, Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Carmen Bell, Director of Healthy Aging for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and LVPC community fellow Christian Martinez.

They talk about the importance of creating a more bikeable and walkable region, the risk larger vehicles pose to pedestrians, and details about several "walk audits" that Carmen and the LVPC plan to conduct to get more resident feedback and data around the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)