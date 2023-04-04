© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🎧 Help Keep the Spring Membership Drive short! Support the Buy-Back Campaign today! 💗
Plan Lehigh Valley.png
Plan Lehigh Valley

Ensuring Pedestrian Safety in the Lehigh Valley with Carmen Bell and Christian Martinez | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published April 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT
PLANLV 4-3-23.png

This month's episode of Plan Lehigh Valley is all about pedestrian safety. To discuss this topic, Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission welcome Carmen Bell, Director of Healthy Aging for United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley and LVPC community fellow Christian Martinez.

They talk about the importance of creating a more bikeable and walkable region, the risk larger vehicles pose to pedestrians, and details about several "walk audits" that Carmen and the LVPC plan to conduct to get more resident feedback and data around the Lehigh Valley.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 4/3/23)

Tags
Plan Lehigh Valley United Way of the Greater Lehigh ValleyLehigh Valley Planning CommissionPlan Lehigh Valley
Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
See stories by Greg Capogna
Related Content