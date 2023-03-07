Unpacking the 2022 LVPC Annual Report with Hannah Milagio and Brian Hite | Plan Lehigh Valley

Greg Capogna and co-hosts Becky Bradley, Executive Director and Matt Assad, Managing Editor of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission hold a discussion about the planning commission's 2022 annual report and educational opportunities.

They welcome LVPC's Hannah Milagio, Program Associate for Community Engagement and Brian Hite, Transportation Planner to discuss regional housing and development figures, the Local Technical Assistance Program (L-TAP), public training and education classes offered at the LVPC, and more.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 3/6/23)