Migrations, Generations, and Populations with LVPC's David Jan | Plan Lehigh Valley

By Greg Capogna
Published February 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST
IMG_0851.JPG

Greg Capogna, along with co-hosts Becky Bradley and Matt Assad from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission investigate the Lehigh Valley's population growth with their guest David Jan, the LVPC's Economist and Data Scientist.

They discuss how population trends have affected the region, sources of migration and different generations, job growth projections, and what the future may look like for people that call — and will call — the Lehigh Valley home.

Tune in to new episodes of Plan Lehigh Valley the first Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Inside Dish.

(Original air-date: 2/6/23)

Greg Capogna
Greg began his role as WDIY's Executive Director in October, 2018. He brings 30 years of broadcast management experience to the station, having held executive positions with the nation’s largest commercial radio corporations including Cumulus Media, Citadel Broadcasting, and Clear Channel Communications in the south and midwest. Before starting his role at WDIY, he also spent five years as a consultant in marketing, sales and sales management to radio stations in the south. He holds a BAA from Central Michigan University in broadcast journalism and lives in Bethlehem.
