Lenape History and Heritage with Carla Messinger | Perspectives

John Pearce brings focus to the Lenape Indigenous people from the Lehigh Valley region with guest Carla Messinger, a cultural educator, Lenape heritage conservationist, and nationally recognized author, as she takes listeners back through local history and the importance of teaching indigenous heritage programs to the next generations.

(Original air-date: 2/25/22)